A wise Jedi once said, “Do or do not, there is no try.” So during these trying times a Mathis pastor is doing what he can to help the community.
When the pandemic hit, Pastor Albert Walker of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church partnered with Solid Rock Church out of Corpus Christi and began distributing 125 food boxes weekly from the middle of May all the way through October.
Working with the Fellowship of Rural Churches he formed a connection with a group out of Dallas who wanted to extend their Thanksgiving food drive to other parts of the state.
Walker packed his bags, along with eight other pastors from the area, and headed north to lend a hand over the course of a few weeks.
“We were fortunate to be a part of that whole event and extend it this way to try and turn it into a bigger event down here in this area,” Walker said. “So we got together and rented some Penske trucks, and brought everything down.”
Walker said that through his Food Ministry Director Sister Marie, they were able to get some names of the people that were receiving the food box donations and delivered them Thanksgiving boxes.
“Then they called me and asked if I could get another 50 people,” Walker added. “So I reached out to Leslie Cardenas and the school district was able to get us some names of families who needed help and we did.”
With Christmas around the corner, Walker said they are trying to come up with a plan to do the same type of food delivery again, but nothing is set in stone just yet.
“The 125 food boxes we were getting from Corpus and bringing to Mathis would be gone in about 20 to 30 minutes,” Walker said. “We were doing that twice a week and were able to feed about 250 families.
“So we knew there was a need here, especially for Thanksgiving, with the pandemic and the different issues people were going through here.
“We just thought why not make Thanksgiving something enjoyable for everyone again?
“This wouldn’t have been possible if it hadn’t been for the ministers union, our fellowship, the members of our church to work it out and make it happen and Mathis ISD.
“It really does take everybody in order to make the Trinity work and we’re just grateful for those partnerships.”
