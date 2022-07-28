For 102 years, the Mathis cotton gin has sat near the downtown area of the city. The large building has been empty for decades, falling into disrepair losing its roof and parts of its walls with residents seeing it as an eyesore and health hazard.
They also see it as a part of the city’s history which is why it has continued to remain standing all these years.
Now a group of Mathis natives is going to integrate this piece of local history into San Patricio County’s first brewery and already has residents excited about the new project.
“The city of Mathis and the (Mathis Economic Development Corporation) didn’t want the building knocked down,” co-owner Jake Resio said. “They wanted to turn it into something that could be enjoyed by the town and become a landmark here in Mathis.”
So Resio, his brother Nic and brother-in-law Jay Poole – all who live in Mathis – decided to buy the old cotton gin from the MEDC and signed the paperwork March 3, 2020.
“So we bought the building and two weeks later the whole world shut down,” Resio laughed. “We went in there and cleared trees out and tried to clean it up and stuff but until we knew what the COVID situation was going to be no one really wanted to get started on that project.”
So the building sat there until the end of 2021 when the partners reshuffled their plans and changed the name to Labora Brewing Company, Labora in Latin meaning labor which they said fit because the workers of the old gin did hard work there.
The reshuffled game plan will start with the group building a smaller establishment next to the gin space where they can start off. They will install their brewing equipment there and serve craft beer with a small menu of food items while they ready the larger building.
They’ve already cleared out and leveled the brewery land, power washed the outside and Nic, who is a professional mural artist, has begun painting murals on the outside of the larger building.
The brewery plans to open the first quarter of 2023 but anyone interested in the building’s transformation can follow it at www.facebook.com/Laborabeer where the group regularly posts videos of their progress.
And while it seems as if these entrepreneurs are simply just some guys who like brewing beer, it’s their deep roots in the community that caused them to call Mathis home to their business.
“My family’s been in Mathis for generations,” Resio said. “Even my partner Jay, his uncle was Bobby Steinmeyer who was the mayor of Mathis several decades ago.”
The group know the story of Mathis, as told to them by their families and local residents who have stopped by and talked to them while they worked on the brewery.
“This man came by and told us this story about when the cotton gin would be so busy, pieces of cotton would fly out of the vacuum chutes used to suck up the cotton and put it in trucks,” Resio said. “By the end of the day all the power lines and the streets would be covered in cotton and look like it just snowed in South Texas.
“So for us being local, we all have a want to try and revitalize this town and the building itself, because of its history.”
Resio and his brother graduated from Mathis and left to pursue careers in big cities, but both eventually found their way back to town, which they hope others will, too. They see Mathis as a place to start businesses and have fun locally without the need to go to other cities and find good food and good beer.
Speaking of beer, Resio and Poole have been brewing their craft beers since 2015 and have experimented with all types, ranging from viking beer, brewed using only ingredients and the process they used, to making mead, which uses honey and fruit. The latter he hopes to get a permit to make in the brewery.
“The styles of beer that we make ranges from really light, easy drinking lagers you would typically get at the grocery store, to really heavy duty stouts and barley wines and Belgian ales,” Resio said. “We also make beer that’s barrel aged, like right now I have a beer that I’ve been barrel aging for about eight months in an oak barrel that I’m going to bottle here soon.
“We’ll have beers like that at the brewery also, so it’s going to be a big range of beers.”
“I think it’s going to be a big attraction for the city,” Mathis City Manager Mike Barrera said. “We’re pretty excited about that place and what it does for the city and what it brings along with it.”
Mathis EDC Director Sabas Encinia Jr. said, “I really liked the idea of a brewery here even before I became the EDC director. I had caught wind of it and I thought it was pretty cool and I really liked the building.
“It’s going to be a destination for folks that follow craft beer makers.”
So with the landscape of change slowly sweeping over the county, Resio wants to make sure that the people that live here are the ones heading that transformation. A task he feels he and his team are ready for.
“A lot of folks that have been here for years are getting up there in age and we kind of feel like it’s our turn to take things over and build Mathis up,” he said. “We just feel if we put a little bit of care into this town it’ll motivate other people who have roots here to really turn things around for the better.
“Hopefully this is just the start, the switch to change how people view the area.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•