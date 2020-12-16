Blessings come in all shapes and sizes, especially during the holidays. For Mathis, it came in the shape of the box – a big box – that’s helping the community when it needs it most.
The last time Mathis EMS Administrative Assistant Nora Coronado visited her parents in San Antonio, she saw something interesting sitting in a subdivision. It was a box that had free food items inside that anyone who needed them could take.
“I thought, ‘What a great idea to bring to Mathis,’” Coronado said. “So I came to work, and I shared my idea with EMS Director Paul Pulley, who is in charge of parks as well, and he said ‘That’s a great idea, Nora, let’s get that going.’ Then we spoke with City Manager (Mike) Barrera, and he approved it, so we got started on it.”
They chose Ramsower Veterans Memorial Park as the site for the first blessing box. Coronado showed her friends David Crabtree and Joe Flores a few pictures of what she thought it should look like, and they got to work.
She said when she finally saw the box it was better than she had imagined. With three large shelves and glass paned doors, it was bigger than she imagined, too.
When it came to filling the box for the first time she reached out to friends and family and Mathis based Airforce Turbine Service (ATS) who donated enough food to get it stocked the day before Thanksgiving. People have also donated toiletries and baby items like diapers and wipes.
And it looks like her generosity is much appreciated throughout the community.
“Oh man, everybody loves talking about it,” Coronado said. “Everywhere I go they talk about it; they message me and say that it was such a great idea and thank me for doing it.”
She added that several people have reached out to her or come by the EMS building with donations. The Mathis High School Honor Society contacted her asking how they could help out. People from outside of the city have even contacted her to ask how they could go about getting a blessing box for their town.
“It’s truly been a blessing,” she said. “It’s a very small town, and everyone helps each other out. I know that everyone suffers from time to time and, to me, it means that those who leave items are blessed enough to be able to do so, and that those who need to take items are blessed that the items are there to take.
“There’s no better way to change a community than one small act of kindness at a time.
“I just want to thank everybody for helping make this blessing box a reality. It’s built now, and I see people having use for it and donating.
“It’s such an awesome feeling.”
