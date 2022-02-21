The Mathis Literary Club held its Feb. 9, meeting at the lovely home of Elaine Bowen with her mother, Carolyn Henderson, co-hosting. There were 14 members present.
The meeting began with Henderson introducing her daughter and giving a brief biography before Bowen began her program, “Kissing Don’t Last but Cookery Do.”
Her topic was charcuterie boards and her kitchen island was covered with several of them. Charcuterie boards can be themed from seasonal boards to specific vegetables, meats and cheeses and desserts. Anything goes as you think of breakfasts, cookies, fruits and, yes, even the Super Bowl.
Bowen showed us her Pinterest page for charcuterie boards for further examples of the possibilities of what can be done on short notice and pulling from the refrigerator and the pantry. What stood out throughout the presentation was the importance of fresh fruit and vegetable preparation. Elaine shared her favorite containers, crackers, cheeses and meats she likes to use with the club members.
She passed out a paper with charcuterie board tips and options and another paper with her recipes for her fruit salad, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle cookies These charcuterie boards make excellent gifts, hostess gifts and snack boxes. They can be different sizes to feed small or large groups and are very crowd-pleasing.
After a brief question and answer session, the group was able to ‘graze’ on the delicacies set before us and also to enjoy either coffee or raspberry lemonade with prickly pear juice. Assisting in the program was Maggie Hensley, Bowen’s friend and former grade school PE coach.
As a party favor, Henderson gave each member of the Mathis Literary Club a tea towel.
After the program, the business of the club was conducted. It was announced that the Mathis Public Library will have a soft opening on March 8.
The next Mathis Literary Club meeting will be on March 9, at the home of Margie Mengers with member Jeanne Baen’s daughter Catherine Hennesy presenting a program entitled “Looking Forward to the Past.