Mel Gibson braves pandemic to grab a bite at Sinton’s Cavaleri’s Kitchen

SINTON – With the world battling the COVID-19 pandemic and bracing for a Saharan dust storm, it only seems fitting that the actor who portrayed the post apocalyptic antihero Mad Max would casually stroll into Cavaleri’s Kitchen, 119 W. Borden St. in Sinton, to casually grab some lunch.
Mel Gibson was visiting Bishop René Henry Gracida, the Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, over Father’s Day weekend when the two decided to get their Italian food fix in Sinton.
On Facebook the restaurant posted, “Bishop Gracida, thank you for introducing us to Mel and his family. It was a wonderful day! We may have to change our Veal Picatta to Mel’s Picatta and Bishop Gracida Parmigiana.”
