Whoever heard of scaring being a family tradition? Well, for Robert and Melissa Mendoza’s family, it has become their custom, year after year.
Located on 319 Ash St. in Taft, the Mendozas will be hosting their annual haunted house again this year.
“This is the fifth year we’ve been doing this, but we didn’t do it when Hurricane Harvey struck,” Robert commented.
Both Robert’s and Melissa’s side of the family help in putting together the haunt as well act in the maze.
In fact, the haunted house is constructed in the family’s carport with the 960-square foot maze taking up more than half.
“One of the problems we encounter is making the pattern of the maze,” said Robert. “The entire maze is made by picket fence.”
The picket fence used by the Mendozas is collected by Robert throughout the year.
Construction of the maze usually begins in August but Melissa commented that this year they started late in September. Once the maze is complete, the family will place plastic on the walls and will begin to decorate.
While touring the haunted maze, visitors may notice each part is decorated with certain themes. In one space it is decorated like a slaughterhouse and in another, it is decorated like a creepy circus with lots of creepy props that include – of all things – statues of clowns.
Everything seen throughout the maze was purchased by Robert over the years.
“After a while I started buying the props and decorations that were broken because you can still use them,” Robert said. “Even though it doesn’t work, it can still be used as a prop somehow.”
Before getting into the Halloween spirit and putting on a haunted house every year, the Mendozas were big on decorating for Christmas.
“We used to decorate the house with Christmas decorations and blow-ups and all that,” Robert said. “Then one year we said we wanted to do a haunted house.
“So we all got together and said let’s try it out. We were fighting the first couple of years because everybody had different ideas but it’s gotten to a point now where we’re like, ‘Hey, let’s get it going and let’s do it for the kids.’”
Last year, the Mendozas said they had over 100 people attend their haunted house during their three showings.
In the past, the haunted house had free admission, but this year the Mendozas will be charging admission to help fund Taft High School’s Chem Free Party.
The party is a lock-in gathering for the seniors after graduation. The proceedings from admissions will help raise funds for the party.
“We’re charging $2 for admission and some of the proceeds are going to the Chemical Free 2020 for the school because my son’s graduating,” Robert commented.
“We’re just trying to help out the community by doing something.”
The Mendozas’ haunted house will be open on Halloween night from 7 to 9 p.m. or longer, depending on the turnout.
The family encourages the community to come out and enjoy the event – and try not to scream too loud and wake the neighbors. Or the dead.
