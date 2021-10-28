Writer-director Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Hush) has delivered one of his best efforts yet with his slow-burn-but-totally-worth-the-wait limited series, “Midnight Mass”.
Last week, I merely reviewed the first three episodes of the horror-drama, and having avoided any spoilers, had no clue where the uber-religious and gothic nightmare show was leading its audience.
By the epic ending of the fourth episode, and the even further traumatic ending of its fifth episode, I knew “Midnight Mass” had a lot more to say than “boo.”
To recap, “Mass” follows the events the occur on a small, isolated island after a young Catholic priest (Hamish Linklater) arrives, and while the town’s black sheep, Riley (played by Zach Gilford) returns after three years in prison for a drunken wreck that killed both a young woman, and his own faith.
Once the priest arrives, small miracles evolve into larger ones, until it all becomes extraordinary and abundantly clear that there will be a price to pay for the faith this town has placed on its new, young priest.
Each episode named after a book from the Bible, Flanagan does not shy away from the message he is delivering. While some might consider his own revelations as blasphemous, the series truly remains itself faithful to the religion it studies, with almost tireless detail. But the result is an epic study of its own, on the perils of believing without seeing, while at the same time, delivering hope in the message of faith.
The series is slow, yes, but still does deliver some major scares that make all the stillness in between worthwhile -- and much like Flanaga’s “Bly Manor” before it, “Midnight Mass” is ultimately a dramatic character study of the power in love, shrouded in the shadows of a gothic horror story. Packed full of amazing performances by regulars of his films and television shows, including wife Kate Siegel and Elliott of E.T. himself, Henry Thomas, this limited series proves that Flanagan is one of the best directors for actors working today, allowing his performers to find the truth in between and behind the dialogue, or rather, knowing that sometimes less is more.
A quick IMDB search reveals Flanagan already has another limited series in the works for Netflix (The Midnight Club) -- no connection), and we all wait with baited breath for the announcement of a third season of his “Haunting Of” anthology series.
All episodes of “Midnight Mass” are now available for streaming on Netflix.
