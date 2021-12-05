Each year OEISD hosts an annual Thanksgiving meal for the communities of Odem and Edroy. The invitation is open to all and the traditional Thanksgiving meal is provided for free.
This project was initiated by OEISD Superintendent Yolanda Carr during her second year leading the district.
The Feast of Kindness is an event which brings together the entire school district including students, teachers and staff members from every department for the sole purpose of giving. The hard work, planning and preparation leading up to the event serves as a valuable reminder on how serving and giving to others is a focal point of the holidays.
The planning for the annual event begins in late September and involves staff from every campus, cafeteria, maintenance, transportation, technology, administration, athletics, curriculum and instructional departments. The logistics are outlined and the scope of planning the last two years has been how to continue the tradition through the pandemic. The first year was an in-person Thanksgiving meal and included musical performances from the elementary and intermediate, skits from the drama club and the Junior High and High School band played as well. Although, the last two years have been drive-through only, the district hopes to return to a face-to-face event with live entertainment in the future.
Once the logistics are ironed out volunteers are recruited. Teachers, staff and students from across the district volunteer for shifts in various roles. This includes servers, sorters, runners, counters and traffic control. Transportation also organizes deliveries for those in need within the community who do not have access to transportation to pick up food.
Although the cafeteria does all of the cooking and food preparation, at least 60 volunteers prior to the event attend a food handlers’ class to achieve the appropriate certification for sorting, serving and handling food.
Finally, each year OHS National Honor Society, OJH Student Council and OJH NJHS students, and other organizations across the district volunteer for the event to give back to their community.
This year, on Nov. 17, the 3rd annual Feast of Kindness began at 5:30 p.m. with cars lined up all the way around Owl Square. Volunteers from across the district came together to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in front of Odem High School for two hours.
Families drove up to OHS and students delivered Thanksgiving meals to each vehicle. Throughout the course of the event, more than 1,400 Thanksgiving dinners were picked up and delivered to families.
Although, the event is over and the schools are closed for the holiday break, OEISD staff and students wish the communities of Odem and Edroy a very Happy Thanksgiving.