For the past 15 years, Coastal Bend veterans and amateur filmmakers alike have been racing to finish short films for the Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Project (CC7D). The annual filmmaking contest highlights the Coastal Bend as a premiere film destination.
Last year, Portland played a huge role in helping filmmakers with locations when Corpus Christi mistakenly kept local filmmakers from shooting scenes in and around city property.
It is perhaps serendipitous that one of CC7D’s most prolific filmmakers is none other than Charles Edge, aka Mr. Kippy. He’s participated in the event for the last 14 years and usually has more than one film in competition.
Last Wednesday, the event held its crew and casting call at the House of Rock in Corpus Christi where Kippy was on-hand looking for talent.
Was he successful in wrangling some actors for his next project?
“I have some ideas and (G-PISD Audio-Visual Production Director) David Rains gave me some good recommendations,” he said. “I’m going to try to use a G-P student maybe and see what I can come up with.”
CC7D is an annual filmmaking competition where filmmaking teams have one week to make a short film from start to finish. The entire process must occur within those seven days and must incorporate four essential elements – a line of dialogue, a character and a prop, as well as a mysterious fourth element – into their film to have their film screened at the Alamo Drafthouse in Corpus Christi.
“I’ve entered one or two or three films every year since I started,” Mr. Kippy said. “I have quantity, not really quality, but I’ve made a lot of films,” he joked.
With the hectic pace of writing, directing, filming and editing a film in just seven days, why does he return to the film competition year after year?
“That’s what my wife asked,” he laughed. “It’s really stressful, there’s a lot of work that goes into those seven days.
“But it does let you be creative and if you have ideas and something you’d like to see filmed then it’s really neat.”
For those who still want to get in on the action, there’s still time.
The official CC7D kickoff will be held July 6 at the House of Rock, 511 Starr St. in Corpus Christi, at 6 p.m. Team leaders will gather at the event, register their team and receive their essential elements. Entry into the kickoff event is free, but teams pay a $50 registration fee to participate. The turn-in time will be announced and the film race will begin.
The CC7D screening will be held on Sept. 4 at the Alamo Drafthouse at 1 p.m. with an awards ceremony to follow at the House of Rock.
For those thinking about entering the event, Kippy has some words of wisdom.
“I think they should try it at least once, even if they’re not a team leader,” he said. “Maybe try their acting or technical skills just to be involved, or even do things like costumes just to kind of get a feel for things.
“Maybe next year you’ll get braver and start your team or something. But in the end, it’s a good time and a lot of fun.”
