Nebraska writer brings free writing classes to Coastal Bend

Award-winning author Sarah Krahulik Lenz will be teaching The Writer’s Studio Corpus Christi which is free class created to help writers of all ages, genres and skill level hone their craft. The class is free and open to the public and will be held Saturday, July 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Coastal Bend Wellness Center, 2882 Holly Rd. in Corpus Christi.