Nebraska writer brings free writing classes to Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI — “I knew we wanted to be a writer from the time I was little,” Del Mar College English Instructor and award-winning author Sarah Krahulik Lenz said on a sunny Tuesday afternoon.
The Nebraska native attended the college and as an undergrad applied to the Writers Workshop at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
“And that was my first formal training,” Lenz continued. “I have a BFA in fiction writing from there.”
She also got a husband from there as well.
“That’s right,” she laughed. “So, that worked out well.”
She continued and received her Masters in Literature then took a break from writing after getting burnt out. She taught composition for several years while also running a food blog.
“And that made me fall in love with nonfiction and creative nonfiction,” she added. “So when my husband graduated with his PhD, I said, hey, it’s my turn to go back to school. So that’s when I went back to get an MFA in creative writing.”
Her husband moved to Corpus Christi for work a year before she graduated, and luckily she followed.
Lenz’s has been published in numerous literary magazines including “Crazyhorse” and the “Colorado Review” that published her essay called Lightning Flowers which was a honorable mention in the Association of Writers Program Intros Award. Three of her essays have also been named honorable mentions in the Best American essays.
She also took the “New Letters” Readers Choice Award in 2015.
“And I have an essay called Making Headcheese,” Lenz said. “That one’s forthcoming this winter in the “Crab Orchard Review.”
“I tried to recreate my grandmother’s recipe for that one.
“It’s not fun.
“I mean, when the recipe says, you must remove the eyeballs you’re not going to have a fun time,” she laughed.
She will also be featured in the “Corpus Christi Writers 2019: An Anthology” later this year.
With words flowing through her veins and now living in South Texas, she was attending various local writing groups but didn’t quite feel they were delivering what writers truly needed.
Thus, The Writer’s Studio Corpus Christi was born.
“I felt like there was a need in the community to provide writers with a place where they could be inspired to create, but also to learn and deepen their craft and to get better at writing,” Lenz continued.
“I didn’t see any group that was bringing together writers in a way that would help them write more and write better.
“So that’s really the goal – to inspire writers to write more, to be creative, to play on the page and to produce a lot, but then also to take an analytical side and really think about the aspects of the craft that they can hone to make their writing even stronger.”
Lenz said that she expects a diverse group of writers to attend the first class on Saturday. Retirees, college-aged students and even a homeschooling group have reached out to her showing interest in the free classes.
“I think that it’s going to be kind of the gamut, and so this first class, I really tried to gear towards any kind of writer,” she added.
“So if you’re writing sci-fi, fantasy, if you’re writing a novel or short stories, if you’re writing your memoir, if you’re a poet, then the activity that we’re going to do for our first class will help you and inspire you.”
The first class will deal with memory mapping as a creative writing strategy. On Facebook Lenz describes the class, “By using mapping techniques, we can conquer the blank page. Mapping allows us to record our impressions and emotions that are in our consciousness because we already make mental maps everyday—when we commute, when we give someone directions, or when we remember an old house where we used to live.”
The free class is open to everyone and will take place Saturday, July 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Coastal Bend Wellness Center, 2882 Holly Rd. in Corpus Christi.
For more information, readers can also visit facebook.com/writers.studio.corpus.christi.
Each class will take place on the fourth Saturday of each month for the next four months and rotate between prose and poetry.
With writing, teaching and family filing most of her time, why did she decide to take on creating a class for writers?
Lenz simply recites the slogan for the class, “Bringing together writers and their craft.
“It’s the idea of bringing together people in a community and getting them to hang out together and share their love of writing.
“And then also help them get better at their writing and really improve their craft. Writing is something that takes practice and dedication to the intricacies of it.
“And we believe that everyone has a story to tell.”