The “Fear Street” trilogy is an enigma in the midst of current cinematic series’. It lands somewhere between feeling like episodic television and event cinema all rolled into one (or three, rather) delightfully gory films.
Based on the R.L. Stine book series of the same name, “Fear Street” is directed well by newcomer Leigh Janiak, and follows an endearing group of teenagers through three different eras of terror surrounding the curse of Shadyside by early resident and witch Sarah Fier (pronounced Fear).
“Fear Street Part One: 1994” roots the action of that first film in the midst of the grunge-fueled 90s blended with neon colors and a love of all things mall-related.
Here we are introduced to the main connecting characters of Deena (Kiana Madeira) and on-again/off-again girlfriend Sam (Olivia Scott Welch) along with the geeky Josh (Benjamin Flores Jr.) as they survive one “Scream”-like attack after another, until, it stops feeling like that movie, and then pays tribute to all things zombie.
The strongest outting of the trilogy is “Fear Street Part Two: 1978” which plants us firmly in another genre trope or homage – “Friday the 13th”. The main story of part two focuses on Ziggy (played to perfection by Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink) and the troubled relationship with her sister Cindy (Emily Rudd), while trying to survive as the curse of Sarah Fier turns Cindy’s boyfriend Tommy (McCabe Slye) into a murderous zombie-like Jason.
“Fear Street Part Three: 1666” toyed with being the most trope-y and removed from the trilogy’s nostalgic journey all at once, but somehow barely manages to stick the landing. Sending many of our main actors from the previous two parts into fulfilling roles in the 1666 story which is the ‘origin story’ if you will, of Sarah Fier herself.
Overall, Janiak succeeds in adapting R.L. Stine’s book series into film, mostly by relying on the genre tropes of horror through the lens of each time period the film series visits. Even if it ends up feeling more like extended episodic television, that’s okay because it leaves you wanting more.
The “Fear Street” trilogy is now streaming on Netflix.
