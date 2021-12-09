Portland’s take-out menu just got a little longer as Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is looking to put one of its newest locations in the “Land of Possibilities.”
Houston-based development firm McLeod Sears is looking to move into a seven-acre tract in Portland, 1400 Wildcat Dr., adjacent to the recently opened Chick-fil-A, the third restaurant in the market with a dual drive-through.
“Both lanes are always busy,” Michael McLeod-Cobb said. “It’s a strong beginning for our center and a sign of the times.”
McLeod Sears is planning to kick off work on utility lines in late spring for Freddy’s and AutoZone, which will be building a 7,370 square foot store on its 0.74-acre pad site. Grand openings for both are anticipated in early 2023.
“The attraction for these national brands is Portland’s growth and the strength of our center’s location, which is along the most heavily traveled local and commercial route to the coast,” McLeod-Cobb added.
They said that Portland’s growth is tied to the $38 billion of industrial development from the petrochemical industry. Thousands of residential lots are in various stages of delivery in and around the city. The trade area’s population of more than 120,000, up 41% in the past decade, has an average household income of nearly $103,000 per year.
They said that the combined daily traffic count of 85,000 vehicles was also a factor in choosing the old Kmart location. They also said pre-leasing is underway for twin buildings, totaling 25,200 square feet for neighborhood services, specialty shops and strong restaurant brands like Chick-fil-A and Freddy’s. There is one pad site remaining with highway frontage.
McLeod Sears’ new tenant, South Texas Custard, has 21 stores south of Austin, of which three are adjacent to Chick-fil-A and a co-tenant with the chain in several other developments. Tucker Szybala of Falcon Realty Advisors represented the Freddy’s franchisee.
“They have first-hand experience with Chick-fil-A as a co-tenant,” McLeod-Cobb said. “They were impressed with Portland and can see why this is going to be a very busy center.”
