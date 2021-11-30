Portland officials and local industry leaders came together last week to finally break ground on the Indian Point Pavilion Project, which has been in development for years.
“This project is an investment in our community, by the city and by regional business partners,” Portland City Manager Randy Wright said at the event. “We’re really excited to bring new beginnings to a really a familiar area here in Portland for both our residents and for the visitors that come here.”
Wright thanked the city council and Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow for having the foresight to bring this project to fruition and continue to make Portland a land of great beauty.
Zachry Group and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America Inc. (MHIA) are two of the contractors who participated in the construction of Gulf Coast Growth Ventures/ExxonMobil-SABIC plastics manufacturing facility in San Patricio County. Zachry and MHIA completed their portion of the joint venture project in early July with the plant expected to start up very soon. These two contractors have been utilized heavily throughout the area with the help of GCGV.
Earlier this summer, the project went out for bids with the Portland City Council choosing Beecroft Construction. The company estimates its pre-construction phase services at $15,000, construction phase services at $30,000 and general conditions are estimated to be $17,950 monthly.
That won’t come out of taxpayers’ pockets, though.
Wright had previously said that this project is being funded through a combination of hotel occupancy tax funds and some venue funds with the possibility of some private contributions to the project.
The city also received a $2 million donation from the Zachry Group and MHIA to help move the project along.
“We’ve been involved in this project for some time now and we were talking earlier about Beecroft loving a challenge – talk about a challenge,” Beecroft Construction Inc. Vice President and Project Manager Mike Munoz laughed. “But we’re excited about the challenge. We’re happy to be a part of it and as you can tell by the (demolished concession stand), we’re ready to get started.
“We look forward to turning over a beautiful structure by spring of next year.”
GCGV President Paul Fritsch added, “We’re really grateful for an opportunity to make an impact here in the Gregory/Portland and the San Patricio County area and we’re really thankful for these contractors here in Portland who are leaving an impact like this.
“I think this is a very significant mark and something that we’re all very much appreciative of. We are always looking to help the areas in which we live in.”
Skurow was last to the podium and said, “It’s great being here today to break ground on the Indian Point Pavilion Project. This represents a new venture for our beloved pier and park.
“We look forward to seeing this project come to life and further highlight the natural beauty surrounding our city.”
