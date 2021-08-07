The Portland Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Boho Ranch Co., located at 504 Moore Ave in Portland on Monday, July 19.
Boho Ranch Co. is a new women’s boutique owned by Portland local Natalie Hill. The trendy boutique offers a wide variety of styles catering to women of all shapes and sizes with a different selection of accessories.
The boutique, according to Hill, is designed to reach everyone’s sense of style, providing Portland with a different shopping experience.
“Your outfits will look so good on the outside, that it’ll make you feel good on the inside.”
Boho Ranch Co. is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 361-946-5222.