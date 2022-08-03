Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) will host Windows for Forgotten Landscapes featuring the paintings of Austin Uzor, Aug. 5–Sept. 18.
A public reception with the artist will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, from 5–7 p.m. to officially launch the show, which is free and open to the public. The paintings on display are available for collection.
“Uzor titled this show Windows for Forgotten Landscapes, and the size of the work really makes these paintings into portals peeking into otherworldly spaces of memory and moment,” Rockport Center for the Arts Curator of Exhibitions Elena Rodriguez said. “Memory comes not only from the film-faded figures but also the gesture of the artist’s hand.”
Featured in the RCA Main Gallery, Windows for Forgotten Landscapes showcases themes of religion, migration and being displaced, as Uzor navigates the complex reality of regularly being in a state of flux, inspired by his move to the United States in 2016.
“These paintings specifically translate memories of personal iconographic moments and spaces through the years, both good and bad, using windows as symbolic portals into old and new worlds,” Uzor said. “Sometimes, holding on to the past is all that there is. This is an attempt to compress specific memories into landscapes using ambiguity and abstraction as tools to express liminality.”
Born in Imo State, located at the eastern part of Nigeria, Uzor explores the world of the unknown by means of psychological spaces, feelings, and alternate realities in search of existential truths.
He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Nigeria Nsukka in 2013 where he majored in drawing and painting. Starting a studio practice shortly thereafter, he soon gained local and international recognition, laying the groundwork for his first ever solo show in 2016 titled ‘Visitors’ at the Rele Gallery in Lagos, Nigeria.
He is currently pursuing a Master of Fine Arts degree in Drawing and Painting at the University of North Texas where he is also a Teaching Assistant and Fellow. The subject of several articles, Uzor has exhibited locally and internationally with his work appearing in private collections throughout Africa, Europe and the United States.
Rockport Center for the Arts is located at 401 S. Austin St. at the Baker Law Building, first level. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday and Sat 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, noon-4 p.m. Admission is always free.
Visit rockportartcenter.com, follow RCA on Facebook or call (361) 729-5519 for more information.