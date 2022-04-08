The Odem Events Association (OEA) started last year when a group of volunteers decided the city needed to put on more events for local families.
The association created both a Halloween and Christmas celebration with help from the city itself along with local departments.
The OEA is also hosting an Easter egg hunt this Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. until the eggs run out.
But now the association has its sites set on something a little bigger.
“The thing that we’re focusing on right now is we’re doing a Fiesta de Mayo celebration May 20 -21,” Odem Events Association President David Maldonado said. “Basically, what we’re trying to do is our version of Fiesta like San Antonio does but here in San Patricio County.
“Our county is made up of a bunch of small towns, we don’t have a major city like Corpus Christi in Nueces County that can pull off something like Buccaneer Days.
“We decided to do one event a year that would be big and include all the different communities in San Patricio and this is it.”
Maldonado said the association was created after residents talked to the Odem mayor, who was very supportive of their ideas, but couldn’t allow the city staff to take time off on the clock to work on them. He gathered a group of volunteers to create the association, with the support of the city, and got to work.
“Nobody gets paid to do anything,” Maldonado said. “We’re just people from Odem who want to do our part to bring things that families can get out and enjoy time with their kids and have fun.”
The event will be two days of live music, food, families and fun. Fiesta de Mayo will feature The Bay Drinkers and Robert Ray headlining the first day then South TX Homies, Liz Garcia and Marcos Orosco taking the second night.
“Our goal is to raise some money for a new pavilion at the city park in Odem,” Maldonado added. “We’re also trying to start a scholarship program for young girls with a little pageant where they can compete and get scholarship money.
“(OEA) wants to continue to be able to do these free events for the community but we can’t keep hitting our small business owners constantly for funding, so we want to kind of have our own way of continuing to do our small events like the Halloween, Christmas, Easter and Fourth of July events by raising money with big events.
“Who knows, maybe if it gets to the point where it’s so big we may have to move it to Sinton fairgrounds, but right now we’ll keep it in Odem.”
