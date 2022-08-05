Lions Clubs follow a July 1 through June 30 fiscal year, and to start the new Lions year 2022-2023 off with a bang, the Odem Area Lions Club welcomed new Texas Lions District 2-A3 Governor Joe Ponce, a Lion of 38 years, from the Brownsville Nite Lions Club, to their meeting on July 18.
Lion Ponce discussed district goals for the year, conducted the installation of officers for 2022-2023 and inducted two new members into the club – Lions Jon Borhauer and Bill Fordtran.
Recca Heiner, rattlesnake handler and member of the San Patricio Restoration Society, attended the meeting and presented information about the history of the town, the plans for the 2023 World Championship Rattlesnake Races and the need for volunteers for the event. Anyone interested about knowing more about the San Patricio Restoration Society or in assisting with the rattlesnake races in March 2023 can email rattlesnakeraces@gmail.com.
After the conclusion of the meeting, attendees participated in an eyeglass recycling project, sorting almost 500 used glasses which had been collected by the club. Those eyeglasses will go to the Texas Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center and will be used in service and mission projects in Texas and South America.
The Lions Clubs International motto is “We Serve” and the Odem Area Lions Club welcomes anyone interested in serving others.
For information, email OdemAreaLions@gmail.com or call 361-876-8076.