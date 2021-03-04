With the pandemic continuing to disrupt schools across the county, Odem-Edroy ISD is remaining steadfast, including their high school band program which is making strides amongst the state.
Last week the Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) selected their 2021 All-State Band after more than 10,000 high school band students from 22 different regions across Texas auditioned for a spot. The top chairs in each region advanced to one of the five area auditions and only 280 of the 2,288 students were selected for all-state honors.
Senior member of the Odem High School band Ethan Sanchez, who plays trombone, took one of the few coveted spots of the All-State Band.
Odem High School Band Director and ATSSB member Steven Rash said Sanchez was chosen for this honor in competitive auditions held last year across the state at region and area levels. This is his second time to perform as a member of the ATSSB All-State Band. He is the son of Stephanie Ovalle and Gabriel Sanchez of Odem.
Rash said, “In spite of the pandemic this year our students managed to earn their 15th consecutive 1st Division Rating at the UIL Region Marching Contest, 5th consecutive Area Finalist for Marching Band, had a school record 25 students selected for the All-Region Bands, five All-Area members, and Sanchez as a 1st Chair Area Trombonist advancing to state.”
The ATSSB All-State Bands will meet in rehearsals in Melissa on June 9-12 and will present a concert beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, in the Melissa ISD Performing Arts Center.
