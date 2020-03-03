Odem band students advance to UIL State and Solo Contest

Robstown – Students from Odem Junior High and Odem High School traveled to the UIL Region 14 Solo and Ensemble Contest, at Seale Junior High School in Robstown on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Of the 17 students who participated, 10 from Odem Junior High earned solo medals; 17 students from Odem High School earned a soloist medal in two ensembles.
A total of 17 students will be advancing from Odem High School to the UIL Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest in June. Two students also advanced with both an ensemble and a solo.
This was one of the most successful days at Solo and Ensemble for the Odem Bands at UIL S&E. The following the students from Odem Junior High who earned a Superior Rating are Adrian Aguirre – Euphonium Solo, Devien Flores – French Horn Solo, Ebin McCloskey – Trombone Solo, Joaquin Gamez – Euphonium Solo, Joy Lerma – Marimba Solo, Justin Andrade – Marimba Solo, Justin Andrade – Snare Drum Solo, Lilian Kiefer – Clarinet Solo, Luke Aviles – Marimba Solo and Luke Aviles – Snare Drum Solo.
Soloists from Odem High School who medaled include bronze medalist Miranda Martinez (flute); silver medalists Baylee Galvan (flute) and Martin Doria (French horn); and gold medalists Kalista Ocana (trumpet), Vincent Morin (marimba), Abaigeal Tovar (oboe), John Espinoza (tuba) and Ethan Sanchez (trombone). A clarinet quartet with members Emma Doria, Shiana Montoya, Savannah Beltran, Evelyn Contreras and Eddie Sanchez (Djembe) earned ensemble gold medals.
Odem High School’s Brass Choir made up of Landon Garza, Jacob Luna, Kalista Ocana, Jennifer Garcia, Martin Doria, Jonathan Espinoza, John Espinoza, Ethan Sanchez, Eliana Villarreal, Vincent Morin, Matthew Hernandez and Terra McClellen also earned gold ensemble medals.
Both ensembles and soloists Kalista Ocana and Vincent Morin advanced to the UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest in June. This means 17 students from Odem High School will compete at the prestigious contest.
The Odem bands are under the direction of Steven Rash and Nathan Williams.