The Odem Area Lions Club hosted its fall fair in the Odem City Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, with vendors selling items such as pottery, aprons, tea towels, Mexican candy (chamoy), honey, pocket knives, decorative insulated tumblers, clothing, jewelry, wreaths, mosaic crosses and more.
The Sinton Nite Lions Club sold sausage wraps, nachos, Frito pie, drinks and honey as a fundraiser for their charity projects.
The Odem-Edroy ISD Ex-Students Association sold fresh popcorn, pickles and raffle tickets for a quilt of blue and gold with an owl theme as a fundraiser for their scholarship program, museum and other projects.
The association was also handing out material promoting its homecoming events during the week of Oct. 11 and scholarship fundraiser golf tournament to be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Sinton Municipal Golf Course.
The Rockin O 4-H Club hosted numerous cake walks during the day and raised money for their club.
The big event of the day was the cornhole tournament which featured 11 teams competing for the top prize. The winning team was Mikey Herrera and Tres Canales, with A.J. Martinez and Joey Torres taking second place.
The Odem Area Lions Club hosted the tournament as a fundraiser for the Odem Little League with trophies and cash prizes presented to the winners.