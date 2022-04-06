On Monday, March 21, the Odem Area Lions Club celebrated the 30th Lions Service Anniversary of one of its members, lion Zelma Champion.
Past District Governor David Christopher of Kingsville presented the Lions Clubs International 30 Year Service Award. Champion started her Lions service in the Corpus Christi Industrial Noon Lions Club in 1991, held leadership positions for a majority of her years, was the director of the Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center in Corpus Christi for almost eight years and currently serves as a region chairperson for Lions District 2-A3.
Champion transferred to the Odem Area Lions Club in July 2021.