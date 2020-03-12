ODEM – On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Odem Edroy ISD Ex-Students Association held its annual meeting to conduct standard business of the 501(c)3 qualified Association, which included a financial report of the last year, 2019 activities review and an update on the status of the museum being developed by the Association on the OEISD campus.
In 2015, the Exes voted to pursue development of a museum in order to save and maintain the school’s history, and volunteers have been at work since that time, with support from the school district, in creating the museum. The Association is planning to host the museum opening during the homecoming festivities and is now inviting former students, staff and administrators to donate memorabilia from the school’s history for potential display in the museum.
Those with items for the museum or who want additional information should contact President Joan Atkinson McKaughan at 361-876-8076 or Vice President Janie Galvan Vargas at 361-765-4099.
The Association will host it’s all-students reunion, an event held every five years, during the school’s homecoming week. Events are being planned to begin Saturday, Oct. 3, and run through Saturday, Oct. 10, including at the homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 9.