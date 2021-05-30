Odem-Edroy ISD received the Best Communities for Music Education Award from The NAMM Foundation.
This year, The NAMM Foundation designated 686 school districts that “are among the Best Communities in the nation for music education” with the award.
The program is designed to recognize “outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education.”
According to the foundation, designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.
As for Odem-Edroy’s music education programs, the foundation stated its recognition of the school district stems directly from these efforts.
“We salute the commitment of your community, so every child can learn and grown with music,” The NAMM Foundation states.
