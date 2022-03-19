Our Odem Elementary staff has worked diligently to provide students with a safe learning environment where they feel encouraged, empowered, and enticed to succeed academically. We are committed to provide a challenging educational program for all students.
The beginning of the year was productive and full of learning opportunities for all. With the second semester under way, our campus is currently conducting middle of year assessments in reading and math.
Pre-K students are assessed with the CIRCLE Progress Monitoring System which is used to gain a complete understanding of how a child is progressing in the learning areas of both reading and math that are important for later school success. This information enables the teacher to plan lessons to meet student’s individual needs, as well as provide parents with ideas on how to support and challenge their child at home.
Kindergarten students are assessed with the Texas Kindergarten Entry Assessment (TX-KEA) which is a comprehensive assessment that can be used to evaluate many learning domains in reading critical for academic success at kindergarten entry and throughout the year. Pre-K and Kindergarten students continue to utilize Math Seeds as an intervention tool in developing basic math skills.
The Texas Primary Reading Index (TPRI) is an early reading assessment designed to identify the reading and comprehension development of students in 1st and 2nd grades. Like the CIRCLE testing, it is administered at the beginning, middle, and end of the school year.
It is designed to identify students most at risk for struggling and falling behind as readers and provides a more comprehensive picture of student’s reading abilities and instructional needs.
New to OES this year is Imagine Math which is designed for young learners and focuses on early math skills like counting, numbers and operations, and logical reasoning. Early learners are immersed in a storybook environment with lovable characters that engage students and illustrate how math exists throughout their world.
This program is an assessment tool used to monitor student progress in math for 1st and 2nd graders at beginning, middle and end of year.
This year, OES has implemented “What I Need” (WIN) time into students’ daily schedules. WIN time is a flexible period added to school schedules in order to provide extra help or enrichment opportunities for students. Small group and 1-1 instruction, dedicated tech time, dyslexia services are some of the things taking place during WIN time. Having designated WIN time for each grade level also minimizes classroom interruptions throughout the day.
We strive to give students our very best and are privileged to serve our little owls! Thank you for partnering with us as we help prepare our students for academic success.