On behalf of the staff at Odem Elementary School, I wish you all happy holidays!
As always, we continue to move forward to a productive partnership with you to ensure our students can achieve their highest potential. We recognize that in-order to be successful in school, our children need support from both the home and school.
We know a strong partnership with you will make a great difference in your child’s education. As partners, we share the responsibility for our children’s success and want you to know that we will do our very best to carry out our responsibilities. We ask that you guide and support your child’s learning by ensuring that he/she:
1) Attends school daily and arrives on time, ready for the day’s learning experience
2)Completes all homework assignments given by teachers
3)Reads daily to develop a love for reading and to improve literacy skills
4)Shares school experiences with you so that you are aware of his/her school life
5)Informs you if he/she needs additional support in any area or subject
6)Knows that you expect him/her to succeed in school and go on to college
As we continue to keep in place and practice safety protocols for the well-being of our students and staff, we still encourage parent involvement by offering opportunities for parents to be involved in their child’s education.
We had great parent participation during Parent/Teacher Conferences in October. Our Family Literacy Night was well attended. This coming Spring, we will be hosting Family Math & Science Night and look forward to seeing parents/guardians there.
Odem Elementary and Intermediate schools come together to put these great events on for our community families. Teachers and staff create activities for students and parents to work on that focus on reading, math or science. This year teachers have come up with ways to model the activities and students can take their pre-made activity materials to work on with parents at home.
Our teachers have done an amazing job of creating engaging and resourceful activities that can help create opportunities for learning at home.
Our music department has been hosting evening performances for designated grade levels. Second grade students sang holiday songs and played various musical instruments to a great crowd of families this month.
In February, our first graders will put on a great show for their parents/guardians while singing songs in different languages to commemorate music around the world. In April, it will be Kindergarten’s turn to shine in the spotlight as they take to the stage.
We have great things happening at Odem Elementary. Our campus is still integrating Reading Eggs and Math Seeds into the student’s daily skills acquisition. Reading Eggs makes learning to read interesting and engaging for students with great on-line reading games and activities. Math Seeds teaches the students core math and problem-solving skills needed to be successful mathematicians with fun, highly interactive lessons. It combines highly structured math lessons with fun motivational elements that keep students engaged.
The great thing about both programs is that students can utilize them at school and home on a computer or tablet.
The wonderful OES staff and I feel privileged to be a part of this school family. We thank you for your support and we wish everyone a blessed holiday season.