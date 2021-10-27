The Odem-Edroy ISD Ex-Students Association Museum had its grand opening Oct. 5.
A brief ceremony was held with speeches given by Museum Director and President Joan McKaughan, co-Museum Director and co-President Kenneth Stein and OEISD Superintendent Yolanda Carr.
Odem High School Student Council member Lillian Kiefer sang the alma mater before the recognition of the museum committee members – Esperanza Juarez, Jan Vickers, Joan McKaughan, Jo Fern Thomas, Kenneth Stein, Pam Brewer, Sharon Walker, Sylvia Talley – and OEISD staff who worked on the project.