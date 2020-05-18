ODEM – On Wednesday, April 30, the Odem Edroy ISD Ex-Students Association museum project received another donation. Rhonda Brown Honeycutt, OHS Class of 1985 and owner of BodyCutt Personal Training in Odem, reached out to the association and donated several items for the museum. Items included her letterman jacket, a spirit t-shirt, b-tags, Odem Edroy Times newspapers from her class years and folders of class work she did in drafting, physics and English classes at Odem High School.
The Exes are seeking additional donations of memorabilia for display in the museum, which is scheduled for opening during the 2020
Homecoming festivities are scheduled for Oct. 3–10.
Contact Joan Atkinson McKaughan at jmck025@gmail.com or 361-876-8076, or Janie Galvan Vargas at varjaodem@aol.com or 361-765-4099.