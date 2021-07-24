The Odem-Edroy ISD Ex Students Association awarded its annual scholarship for 2021 to Allison Ortiz, a recent graduate of Odem High School.
Ortiz was active in extracurricular activities such as Class Parliamentarian, Business Professionals of America (BPA), Family Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), cheerleading, volleyball, tennis, softball, cross country and received All American Cheerleader, Class favorite, All-Academic Volleyball, Cross Country Regional Qualifier, Football Sweetheart and 2020 Homecoming Queen recognition.
Allison was also active in community service having served in Cheer Kiddie Camp, Kids Summer Track, Veteran’s Day Celebration at OEISD, Winter Storm Water Drive, Thanksgiving Food Drive and Veterans’ Day Feast.
Allison plans to attend Del Mar College in the fall.
The association’s scholarship provides $500 per semester to support tuition, books and fees associated with the student’s college studies (up to $1,000). At least one parent or grandparent must be an Odem-Edroy ISD Ex-Student. Applicants must be planning to attend a two-year college or a technical, trade or vocational school, must have attended Odem High School both junior and senior years and have maintained a minimum 2.75 GPA.
In addition, the student must have completed community service hours during their junior/senior years, beginning the summer after their sophomore year and completed prior to the application deadline. They also must complete a 200-word typed essay entitled ‘How This Scholarship Will Impact My Future.’
The Odem-Edroy ISD Ex-Students Association funds this scholarship through the generous contributions of donors who sponsor and participate in the Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament. Since inception in 2015, $6,000 has been paid out to eligible recipients. The Odem-Edroy ISD Ex-Students Association has a 501(c)(3) designation with the Internal Revenue Service so donations are tax deductible per IRS guidelines.
The next Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, October 9, at the Sinton Municipal Golf Course.