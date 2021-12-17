We are excited to be rounding out our first semester at Odem Junior High.
This initial term has been one of growth, tackling hurdles and obtaining gains. Our OJH team has identified ways to extend and develop students academically and personally.
OJH works to nurture the student as a whole and inspire leadership qualities among the student population. These leadership and service opportunities are cultivated through OJH Student Council.
They continue to develop Odem spirit through concession support, assistance with delicious Veteran’s day items and showing their appreciation of the OJH staff during the Thanksgiving Teacher Feast. These astounding young men and women of the OJH Student Council are:
Amberlyn
Jaylynn
Aerabella
Efren
Audrina
Lainey
Angelina
Jonah
Jesus
Von
Alma
Alyssa
Makayla
Isabella
Joel
Joseph
The Owlets have also had a successful athletic season.
In volleyball, our Lady Owls had a competitive season giving it their all. The OJH football team worked diligently and their efforts were visible this year. As we move through the winter season, basketball is well into the swing of the things with both the boys and girls basketball teams showing their dedication and skill each game on the court.
OJH continues to provide student involvement opportunities for both academic and extracurricular activities. We are now looking to the onset of the next semester. Teachers are already meeting and training for the UIL Academic Meet and it’s not too late to join the success of our future meet. If you strive for growth, let us get you ready to compete in: Spelling; Dictionary Skills; Chess; Color Art; Maps, Charts & Graphs; Art Memory; Listening Skills; Ready Writing; Mathematics; Oral Reading and more.
Finally, those who have been dedicated to their academics, OJH is preparing for National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) applications. NJHS provides a solid foundation for ambitious middle level students as they prepare for their high school and higher education pursuits. OJH wishes to recognize those that have maintained their studies among the transitions and into our new normal.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve your students each day, it has – and continues to be – a privilege. OJH and its families together can make the most difference in our student’s success.