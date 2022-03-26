We are currently in the most active part of our school year in terms of athletics. All of our winter sports are over and all of our spring sports are in full force. We currently have kids in tennis, golf, baseball, softball, and track.
In our current spring sports we have seen a high number of participation from our student-athletes. Most of our programs are also doing very well.
Our tennis team has attended several meets with a complete JV and Varsity team. Many kids have done well. At Goliad Xavier Drennon and Christian Martinez finished 2nd in varsity boys doubles. They are currently preparing for the district meet on March 30/31 in Aransas Pass.
The golf team has also attended several meets with some success. The boy’s team traveled to both Kingsville and Sinton. The girls have gone to Sinton. Next up is the district preview meet followed by district. District will be March 28 in Victoria. Our boys are the defending district champions
The girls softball team is currently (9-10-1, 0-1) and starting district play. The baseball team is (7-2-2, 1-0) as district play has just begun. Both teams are prepared to fight their way through district and clinch playoff berths.
The track program has had a very busy schedule. They have hosted a JH meet and a HS meet to help prepare for district competition. They have also traveled to Woodsboro. At Woodsboro Mark Moreno placed 1st in triple jump and 3rd in Long Jump. Austin Dominguez was 2nd in High Jump with Javier Martinez 3rd in Discus. On the girls side Destiny Medina and Chloe Hill tied for 2nd in High Jump. Both the 4x100 (2nd) and the 4x200 (3rd) relays placed. The district meet will be April 4 and 7 in Goliad.
Our JH track teams have been doing very well with a large number of kids competing. Their district meet is Friday April 1. This year we also have JH baseball and softball. JH boys have a 7th and 8th grade team competing. The girls are also looking to field two teams. They are a few weeks into their schedule and look to finish their seasons by the end of April.
Once again we would like to encourage all Odem-Edroy students and their families to take an interest in and join our athletic programs. We would also like to thank everyone currently involved and supporting those programs. For more information on our athletic programs and ticket sales please visit our school website or www.odemowlathletics.com.