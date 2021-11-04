Odem-Edroy ISD would like to cordially invite the citizens of Odem and Edroy to the third annual Feast Of Kindness.
This year’s event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Odem High School. The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will again be a drive-thru event. We ask that residents do not line up before 5 p.m.
A Thanksgiving meal will be provided per number of occupants in vehicle. Community members should go around Owl Square – Willis St./Cook St. – and enter the high school parking lot through the west side.
Any questions related to this event can be addressed to the superintendent’s office at 361-368-8121 ext. 223.