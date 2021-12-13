It’s only been three short years since the city of Odem began sharing the joy of the holidays once again with its local residents.
First off is the city of Odem third annual Illuminated Parade which will kick off Friday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. from Cook Street to West Humphries Street and will end at Odem Park. (The city would also like to remind attendees that roads will be blocked so they will need to find their places in advance and do not block residents’ driveways.)
The following day, Saturday, Dec. 11, the Odem PD will be at the park from 4 to 5 p.m. for its second annual gift giveaway.
“We’re excited about doing this again, it was something that (Administrative Assistant Isabel Rivera) came up with so now we do it every year,” Odem Police Chief Gerardo Ochoa said. “Of course, the police department loves to give back to the community especially during Christmastime.
“We know times are tough for families out there so we just try to do our part and help out when we can, so we like giving gifts to the kids in our community.”
While the pandemic put a damper on things last year, the department managed to hand out plenty of bikes, presents and more to local children the year before and is looking to make up for the lost time and lost toys this year.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/cityofodemtx.
“This is something we want to keep doing as a tradition, a tradition Isabel started three years ago,” Ochoa said. “She’s the one that organizes everything on top of doing her job her at the department so we’re glad to have her.
“I’m sure the community is glad she’s here, too.”
