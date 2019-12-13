Odem to host first ever Illuminated Christmas Parade, toy giveaway

ODEM – Things are beginning to look a lot like a different sort of Christmas this year for Odem residents.
For the first time, the city of Odem and the Odem Police Department will be hosting their inaugural Illuminated Christmas Parade and Toy Giveaway.
Lighted parade floats will line up at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Church and Horne streets with the parade going from Horne to Kine Street beginning at 6 p.m.
Awards will be given for Best Decorated Float, Most Original and Mayor’s Choice.
So how did this all happen?
“I kind of just threw it out there,” Odem Police Department Administrative Assistant Isabel Rivera laughed, “and the mayor and police chief were in agreement.”
She admits that in the beginning she was skeptical about the community’s participation in the parade and their reaction to a new holiday tradition.
“As soon as I started putting it out on social media, several people here in the community started reaching out and saying that they wanted to be a part of it.
“So I’m grateful for that.”
The Toy Giveaway, which will take place right after the parade, is something that the local children are surely excited about, but couldn’t have happened without the community’s help.
“I was very surprised by the amount of people who came in to drop off toys for the event,” Rivera added, “as well as all the donations that we’ve received to purchase more gifts.”
Toys or donations can be dropped off at City Hall, 514 Voss Ave., or at the police department located at 1100 Voss Ave.
For children wanting a toy, they can swing by the police department and pick up a ticket for a toy and also be entered into a free bike drawing.
“I’m thankful and grateful that everybody has come together as a whole to make this happen.
“This is the very first one so I’m excited about it.”