The Odem-Edroy class of 2021 received their high school diplomas on May 29, at the Selena Auditorium in Corpus Christi.
The senior class consisted of 60 graduates and totaled more than $175,000 in scholarships on a night that completed a senior year that contended with COVID-19 and winter storm Uri.
Valedictorian Madison Vela spoke of her family and all the support she received from them.
“I enjoyed every moment and opportunity that I experienced in my four years at Odem High School,” Vela said. “I am grateful for my teachers and friends that have made these four years fly by so quickly.
“The graduation of the class of 2021 was a success, shared with family and friends. The celebration was enjoyed by everyone, and the class of 2021 was thankful to end our senior year on a such a positive note.”
Salutatorian Aiden Gonzales also praised his family for all their support and added the senior classes Thanks and Dedication.
“The Class of 2021 would like to express their gratitude towards the Odem and Edroy community as well as the faculty of Odem-Edroy ISD,” Gonzales said. “We thank you for the endless support and dedication you have been able to provide for us to successfully complete the academic achievement of graduation.
“We also greatly appreciate the wisdom you all have bestowed upon us during these rather difficult times. We dedicate tonight’s commencement ceremony to our very supportive community.”
Top 10 percent honors went to Summa Cum Laude honorees Vela, Gonzales, Isabella Duncan. Magna Cum Laude honors went to Allison Ortiz, Anthony (AJ) Martinez, Jr. and Danielle Laurel. Cum Laude honors went to Terra McClellen, Ethan Sanchez and Lauren Andrade.