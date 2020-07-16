ODEM – Odem High School graduating seniors Jose Gamez and Juliana Martinez were recently named the recipients of the Odem Edroy ISD Ex Students Association Scholarship. Gamez plans to attend Texas State Technical College to obtain an Associates Degree and certification in Instrumentation. Martinez plans to attend Del Mar College to obtain an Associates Degree and certification as a Physical Therapist Assistant.
At the all-classes reunion in 2015, the Association established a scholarship program to support students seeking vocational and technical careers and who will be attending higher education to achieve that goal.
The scholarship provides $500 per semester to support tuition, books, and fees associated with the student(s) college studies (up to $1,000). At least one parent or grandparent must be an Odem-Edroy ISD ex-student. Applicants must be planning to attend a two-year college or a technical, trade or vocational school. They must have attended Odem High School both junior and senior years and have maintained a minimum 2.75 GPA. In addition, the student(s) must have completed community service hours during their junior/senior years, beginning the summer after their sophomore year and completed prior to the application deadline.
They also must complete a 200-word typed essay entitled “How This Scholarship Will Impact My Future.” The completed application and essay must be submitted to the Odem High School Counselor by each year’s deadline.
The Odem-Edroy ISD Ex-Students Association funds this scholarship through the generous contributions of donors who sponsor and participate in the Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament. Since inception in 2015, more than $7,500 has been raised for the scholarship program with $4,500 paid out to eligible recipients. The Association has planned the 2020 tournament to be held at the Sinton Municipal Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 3, in advance of homecoming week, with hopes that the covid-19 pandemic subsides so that the tournament can be held.
The Odem-Edroy ISD Ex-Students Association has a 501(c)(3) designation with the Internal Revenue Service so donations are tax deductible per IRS guidelines. For more information contact the Association at oeisdexes@gmail.com or call Scholarship Chairperson Jo Fern Quinn Thomas at 361-368-4831.