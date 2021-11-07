The Odem-Edroy ISD Ex-Students Association held its quinquennial (every five year) all-students reunion over the weekend of Oct. 14 -16, with a food truck mini-festival at the burning of the “O” and parade on Thursday, a reception after the football game on Friday and on Saturday, Oct. 16, a full breakfast, general assembly, hall of fame Luncheon and museum opening.
The master of ceremonies was President Joan Atkinson McKaughan (class of 1977) with Charles Ellis (class of 1970) leading the invocation.
Odem High School Student Council member Martin Doria (class of 2022) led the Pledge of Allegiance and Texas flags and Odem High School Student Council member Lillian Kiefer (class of 2024) sang the national anthem.
During the general assembly, ODEISD Superintendent Yolanda Carr, and Odem High School Principal Calvin Bowers welcomed attendees and shared information about students’ outcomes in academics, arts and athletics, reviewed programs available in vocational and technical training and the success of students moving on to higher education.
School board President Jon Whatley addressed a the status of the junior high school gymnasium which has been in use since 1947 and holds a special place in the memories of alumni, including Whatley himself.
The school board will be considering the best action to be taken and both the superintendent and school board welcome input from community members and alumni.
Ex Students Co-President Kenneth Stein conducted the roll call during which each former student was introduced by class year. The attendee from the most tenured class was Paula O’Canas from the class of 1955 and the attendee from the least tenured class was Jillian Coffee from the class of 2015.
The Odem ISD Hall of Fame luncheon included a catered meal and the introduction of the next hall of fame honorees.
The 2021 hall of fame honorees were Jillian Kathleen Williams Coffee (class of 2015), U.S. Navy Cmdr. Kristen Anne O’Canas (class of 2000), Curtis Allen “Al” Crisp (class of 1992) and William Franklin “Bill” “Whit” Whitley (class of 1965).
Honorees are selected from nominations submitted by former students. The criteria for selection includes:
• being a former student of OEISD
• distinguished service and/or leadership in their community, church, school, state or nation
• significant achievement and/or advancement in their field
• and/or humanitarian activities that reach the needs of others.
The next association all-students reunion will be held in 2025.
The association holds an annual business meeting in the first quarter of each year and hosts the scholarship golf tournament and food-truck mini-festival at homecoming each year. All former students of OEISD are members of the association, and are encouraged to participate in these events. Exes are asked to keep their contact information up to date so they don’t miss communications from the Association.
For more information or to update contact information call Jo Fern Quinn Thomas at 361-510-6195 or email oeisdexes@gmail.com and make sure to follow the association on Facebook.
The museum’s regular open hours beginning Tuesday, Nov. 2, will be on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. and is open to the public.