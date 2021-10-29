T
he Odem-Edroy ISD Ex-Students Association held its third annual Homecoming Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Sinton Municipal Golf Course.
On the green, 13 teams – predominantly made up of former students – helped raise money for the association’s scholarship program which supports Odem High School graduates who are seeking vocational and technical careers, and who will be attending higher education in two-year programs.
The association has awarded more than $7,500 in scholarships since the inception of the program back in 2016.
Awards were given to the first, second and third place teams as well as longest drive (Nathan Garza), closest to the pin on three par-3 holes (Logan Brunkenhoefer, Hilario Morales and Frank Lopez), most tenured alumni (Richard Marroquin) and longest distance driven to the course by an alumni (Jim Martinez).
The association also recognized Ashley Garza with the girl power award for being the only woman playing in the tournament.
The event is held annually in association with the Odem-Edroy ISD homecoming week.