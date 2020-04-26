OEISD Focusing on social,emotional needs

ODEM – Let me begin by saying how much we miss our students; however, the health and safety of our students, staff and community is our top priority. We are working diligently to meet the needs of all of our students during this unusual time. Odem-Edroy ISD is ready and prepared to continue connecting with students, providing them high quality learning and social and emotional support. Learning is taking place through digital media/videos, phone calls and paper packets, depending upon individual student and family needs.
As always, our students with disabilities have access to all general education services as well as recommendations from their Individual Educational Plans (IEP’s) or 504 plans. We are able to implement these plans in the distance learning environment, and students are receiving online accommodations including text to speech, readability and reading comprehension support. Also, teachers are examining each child’s plan to determine how to best meet his or her needs while the school buildings are closed.
Another priority of OEISD is focusing on the social and emotional needs of our students during this health crisis. The Elementary/Intermediate Counselor Abigail Martinez has been working with parents and students and has started a YouTube channel to provide help and support for students during this difficult time.
I also want to remind you that OEISD is offering curbside meals from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Odem High School. Meals are free for all students and will be served Monday through Friday during our school closure. Parents should drive up and remain in their vehicles to pick up the meals.
I wish you and your family the very best during this challenging time. Life will get back to normal after this experience is over, and we will be #OWLSTRONG.