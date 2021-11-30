On Nov. 8, Odem-Edroy ISD’s Curriculum Department hosted a professional development mini-conference for the district’s educators.
Tapping into the wealth of knowledge within the district; teachers, administrators and directors presented multiple instructional sessions that align with teaching standards on topics such as: differentiated instruction, dyslexia strategies, Google classroom, Flipgrid and Kagan Cooperative Learning to name a few.
Jon Janssen, attorney from Sara Leon & Associates presented legal updates for the educators to keep them informed of important information for educators. Also, as we are recovering from the impact of COVID-19 on education, attention was directed at the exploration of the links between mental well being and learning and teaching and how this could help to maximize success for both students and staff.
OEISD hosted outside presenters that specialize in mental health and therapy. Laura Lopez, LPC with the Coastal Plains Community Center and Heather McQueen from the Education Service Center presented on Creating balance and mindfulness in life and the classroom.
Finally, the Go Team Therapy Dogs were also available for educators to spend time with and relieve stress.