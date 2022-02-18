Odem-Edroy ISD’s Annual Academic Report and Public Hearing was held on the evening of Jan. 27. The public hearing reported on the educational performance of the district which included a variety of documents such as the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR).
The TAPR report has a wide range of information on the performance of students in each school including disaggregated data by student groups, ethnicity and socioeconomic status, information on school and district staff, programs, and student demographics.
Also included are financial standard reports, the district’s accreditation status, campus performance objectives, special education determination status, report on violent or criminal incidents and student performance in postsecondary institutions.
If anyone was unable to attend but would be interested in seeing the reports, the information can be viewed in any of these locations: the administration office, any campus office, the Odem Public Library and the Bank of Odem.