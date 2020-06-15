ODEM – OEISD Awards of Excellence recognize outstanding students in their academic studies. Students who receive these awards demonstrate that excellence is not only a goal to be attained but an attitude that exudes commitment. It is through this attitude that goals are truly realized and multiplied. Individual excellence benefits both self and society, perpetuates the growth of our democracy and ensures the continued yield of its fruits. As others before them, this year’s top five students chartered a course to do their best. Along the way, Valedictorian Callee Brewer, Salutatorian Megan Frerich, Julisa Alcala, Jessica Morales and Dylan Andrade set their standards that serve as daily examples for their peers.
Callee Brewer earned OEISD top honors as valedictorian of the Odem High School Class of 2020. Callee is the daughter of Benji and Pam Brewer. She will be attending Sam Houston State University Honor’s College to major in Psychology and has been accepted into the SHSU Freshman Leadership Program. Throughout high school, Callee has participated in varsity volleyball, varsity basketball and UIL academic events in which she earned district, regional and state honors. Callee is a member of the National Honor Society. She volunteers as a volleyball coach, all youth basketball programs, public library, student elections clerk, church nursery teacher and VBS assistant. Coach Melissa Vela is her favorite teacher. Callee writes, “Even though I never had Coach Vela in a traditional classroom. I have always been able to count on her to help me in whatever I needed help. She has always encouraged me to do more and built my confidence up. Moving on from my hometown I hope to find a mentor that shares many of her same qualities.” But wait, Callee has also earned her Associate Degree in Psychology from Del Mar College!
Megan Frerich is the salutatorian of Odem High School Class of 2020. Her parents are Toby and Staci Frerich. Megan will be attending Texas A&M University to major in Civil Engineering. Throughout high school, she has participated in FFA, Student Council, Spanish Club, Business Professionals of America, Class Officers, National Honors Society, FCCLA, Athletic Trainer and sports. Activities she participated in out of school include, 4-H, church youth group, competitive swimming and Texas Healthy Lifestyle Ambassadors. Through these, Megan served as Odem FFA Chapter President, Coastal Bend District FFA President, FFA Area X Association Vice President, Texas 4-H State Council, District 11 4-H Council Vice President, Student Council President, and National Honor Society Vice President. Megan also earned a Computer-Aided Drafting Certificate Level I from Del Mar College. About her favorite teachers Megan writes, “When I look back at my high school memories, I will never forget all the memorable times we had at golf tournaments with Coach Ramirez who always provided us with plenty of golf balls knowing that we would need extras for all the water hazards we encountered, and going to the Regional Powerlifting meet with Coach Yebra and Coach Martinez with their endless encouragement, special cookies and the many hair critics from Coach Yebra.”
Julisa Alcala is the historian of the Class of 2020. Her parents are Julian and Sonya Alcala. Julisa will be attending Texas A&M University-Kingsville in the fall where she will be majoring in Biomedical Sciences. She has participated in many academic and extracurricular activities during her time at Odem High School. Julisa has been the Class of 2020 president for three years, National Honor Society president, Spanish Club secretary and BPA secretary. She competed in UIL Spelling, UIL Number Sense, UIL Mathematics and in Land and Wool Judging competitions as a member of FFA. Julisa played four varsity sports which are volleyball, basketball, track and tennis earning district, region and state honors. She writes the following about her favorite teacher, “Mr. Martinez is my favorite teacher because he cares immensely for his students. He taught me to always work hard... not only in my studies but in everything I do. I enjoyed growing up with my closest friends during my time in high school.”
Jessica Morales is our 4th ranked senior. Her parents are Victoria Roman and Julian Morales. Jessica will be attending Texas State University to major in Respiratory Care and minor in forensic psychology. Over the years, she has participated in National Honor Society, Business Professionals of America, Spanish Club, Nurse Club, volleyball, softball, band and powerlifting. Jessica also earned her Associate Degree in Liberal Arts from Del Mar College. She writes the following, “What I enjoyed the most over my four years was marching season, which meant another school year and football season. There were new set cards, music, sectionals, competitions and countless practices. Every year it was always hot, stressful, and Mr. Rash finding ways to torture the drumline, such as hard to reach sets, but it was worth the outcome seeing as we have kept alive a 14-year streak. We were the first class in Odem High School history to make back-to-back appearances at the UIL State Marching Competition.” Her favorite quote comes from the last episode of Boy Meets World, when Mr. Feeny says to them, “Believe in yourselves. Dream. Try. Do good.”
Dylan Andrade is our 5th ranked senior. He is the son of Laura and Jeff Andrade. Dylan will be attending Texas A&M University-Kingsville in the fall where he will be majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Throughout high school, Dylan has participated in athletics including varsity football, varsity baseball, varsity tennis all of which he was captain and received district and regional recognition. He was involved in several extra-curricular activities as a member and officer that include the National Honor Society (Historian), Business Professionals of America (President), Spanish Club (Historian) and Student Athletic Trainer. Dylan writes, “My favorite teacher was Coach Yebra because he made the class more than just learning about the subject. He made the class fun and made sure to give up life lessons from his experience to help us later on. He always had funny jokes to make us laugh while teaching us everything we had to know for the subject.”
Under the lights at Owl Stadium the Odem-Edroy ISD community will gather for a unique graduation and awards ceremony on Friday, June 12, at 8 p.m. Odem High School administration is working diligently at ensuring we properly celebrated this year’s graduates. The ceremony will be live streamed for those not physically present to join in honoring our seniors. Congratulations OHS Class of 2020!