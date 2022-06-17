On May 17 and May 19, the Odem-Edroy ISD Ex-Students Association Museum hosted tours for students from the senior class, yearbook staff and Junior High School.
Students learned that they are part of a long legacy of Odem Owls. Highlights included learning that the Odem school began in 1911, the first graduate was Nelle Cook in 1914, the first graduation ceremony was in 1915 for four students, that the Latin-American school opened in 1917 and that the first Latin-American graduate was Linda Fuentes in 1928.
Students, the majority of whom have parents and grandparents who attended school in Odem, especially enjoyed finding pictures of those relatives in the various photos and yearbooks housed in the museum.
The museum, which opened in October 2021, was developed by volunteers of the association with the support and cooperation of OEISD Superintendent Yolanda Carr and staff. The museum is funded by donations and through fundraising efforts of the association’s volunteers.
Items in the museum have been donated by former students, teachers, administration and by the school district. If anyone has any items of school memorabilia from the Odem schools which they would like to share with the museum, or if they would like to volunteer with the association, contact Joan McKaughan at jmck025@gmail.com or call 361-876-8076.