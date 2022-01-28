The beginning of a new year is also the beginning of the spring semester here at Odem-Edroy ISD; and with that comes a new state student testing season.
Although the pandemic disrupted the state test assessments the last two school years, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has directed school districts to administer them as they had prior to the pandemic.
One difference this year is that school districts will focus more on having students take these assessments online. This is due to the State Legislature’s goal of administering all State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) and end-of-course (EOC) assessments online. In 2019 the legislature passed House Bill (HB) 3906 requiring the TEA, in consultation with the State Board of Education, to develop a transition plan to administer all assessment tests by the 2022-23 school year.
In December 2020, the TEA submitted a feasibility study to the legislature indicating that 70% of other states are currently administering 100% of their assessments online. In addition, a survey of school districts indicates that 60% of them have sufficient Internet bandwidth per student to test online and that there are high-speed fiber Internet connections available to over 99% of school districts due to past investments in that infrastructure.
With these findings, the legislature passed HB 3261 in 2021 that requires state assessments to be administered online by next school year. This will require nearly all students to be assessed online, with the exception of some that may require some accommodations that cannot be provided online.
The TEA is supporting school districts with this transition by launching a new online transition guide outlining the system requirements and other resources to meet the recommended minimums.
The guide also provides additional resources gathered from school districts that have already transitioned online and links to resources provided by the testing vendor and regional education service centers (ESCs). As part of this initiative the state assessment program transitioned to a new test vendor team, Cambium Assessment, Inc. and NCS Pearson, Inc, at the beginning of September.
Cambium, who currently serves 28 states and the college board, will host and manage the administration of the new testing platform. While Pearson, who has worked with the state for 40 years, will be responsible for developing testing materials for the new assessments.
Over the last several years OEISD has taken advantage of the Federal Trade Commission’s Erate program to upgrade its infrastructure to meet the online requirements set out by the TEA. Each Erate funding year we make sure that our internet connection and internal network infrastructure is updated as much as our budget allows.
The district has also invested in Google Chromebooks to provide the students with the laptops needed for online learning and testing. The goal this school year will be to replace all Chromebooks that no longer meet the system requirements for online assessments to ensure that our students have the technology necessary to be successful.