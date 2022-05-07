Odem High School introduced Alexa Wicks as the new theatre director earlier this year. She had served in the district for several years at Odem Junior High, teaching ELAR.
Wicks is a graduate from Mathis High School and has a background and successful experiences as a student in one act play while at Mathis. This year, Wicks joined the OHS staff as the theatre director while continuing to serve in her role as the OEISD Color Guard Instructor.
Wicks hit the ground running and in the summer of 2021 started OHS’s first ever theatre summer camp. The camp was open to all students for a week in June. Many theatre students jumped on the opportunity and spent the week practicing various aspects of theatre to build a solid foundation. Once the year began, Wicks committed to their OAP script for this year, “The Tin Woman” by Sean Grennan. Students had to audition for roles. Finally, the cast was set and leading roles went to Xhaiden Castro, Breanna Garcia and Lillian Kiefer.
“The Tin Woman” is a drama about two parents who lost their son, whose heart was donated to the main character Joy, played by Garcia. Joy, required a heart transplant and after the surgery is compelled to meet the family. The drama was intense, emotional, and tugged at the heart strings of the audience.
In preparation for contest, Wicks and the players traveled to perform in a clinic at Tuloso Midway. After the performance they received feedback and made adjustments.
The 29-3A District Meet one act play performance was hosted by Goliad ISD. The students performed a phenomenal show and generated a combination of tears and cheers from the audience.
The following students received individual awards for their performance. Emma Doria received All-Star Crew, Kiefer earned All-Star Cast and Garcia was awarded Best Performer. The 2022 OHS one act play team was then recognized as an advancing play with a 1st place finish.
Last year the students finished in 7th place and returned this year with a goal to improve. Not only did they achieve their goal, but they also exceeded their own expectations.
Although they fell short of advancing from the Area competition, Wicks and her students are already excited about what is ahead in 2023.