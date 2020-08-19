SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – When first discovering the story of ‘The Great Horse Manure Crisis of 1894’, it was hard not to laugh and think it was a joke from some click bait website.
But upon further investigation, it was, in fact, a true crisis that had a growing effect in cities such as New York and London, England, as well.
According to Edwin G. Burrows and Mike Wallace’s 1999 book Gotham: A History of New York City to 1898, in New York around the 1900s, the 100,000 horses that populated the city produced 2.5 million pounds of horse manure and two pints of urine per horse every day. The large amounts of manure in turn attracted mass numbers of flies which then spread typhoid fever and other diseases.
Projections were made in London that the city would be under nine feet of horse manure by 1950.
Also, the average life expectancy for a working horse was around 3 years so when they died on streets, the carcasses had to be removed. To aid in this process, their bodies often left to putrefy so the corpses could be more easily cut into pieces for removal.
While history is fraught with mankind finding solutions to numerous monumental issues that plague our very existence, the manure problem was no different.
“If you look at the history of energy in the world, we’ve always been in a transition,” Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth said. “Go back to 100 years ago and biomass was the primary source of energy – burning wood and peat.
“Oil was discovered in the middle of the 1800s, and when it was first used we didn’t use it to fuel airplanes or cars because they wouldn’t be invented for many decades to come. It was used for lighting as kerosene, and it replaced whale oil which was the primary source of energy for light at the time.
“In fact, whales were being whaled into extinction at that point in time, and if not for the use of kerosene for lighting, whales may have been a species that disappeared more than 100 years ago.”
Wirth said that when people would recall the famous phrase “Save the Whales”, the oil and gas industry did just that.
So how did the manure crisis turn out?
Innovators like Henry Ford began producing the horseless carriage, aka the car. Then public transit came around, and electric trams were invented.
By 1912, the crisis was averted, and the oil and gas industry changed from simply creating fuel for lighting to powering the world forward into a new era.
“You can see all these forms of energy come into the system,” Wirth continued. “They respond to society and customer needs at the time. They respond to expectations for protecting the environment and its innovation, its technology, its markets that combined to solve these problems.
“It doesn’t mean the end of oil and gas; we’ll find ways to make oil and gas more efficient, more environmentally benign, and it will be a part of the mix, just as biomass and coal are still enormous parts of the mix today – and have never really gone down in terms of absolute consumption.
“As we look at the concerns about climate and greenhouse gas emissions today, it’s the same kinds of innovation, the same confidence in markets and the ability for people to rise to the challenge.”
Paul Gonzales is a reporter at The News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or by email at pgonzales@mysoutex.com.