The Old Town Mixed Use District Redevelopment Plan got a boost last week at the Portland City Council meeting on its way to becoming a reality.
The City Council passed Resolution No. 853 that establishes the leisure and entertainment district (LED) boundary in the Old Town (OT-2) portion of Portland which is approximately 61.5 acres.
But it’s perhaps the calling of a local option election on May 7, to change Ordinance No. 2257 that would allow sale and consumption of alcohol in the area without the need to also sell food, that is the most important.
“This is a really special night,” Portland City Manager Randy Wright said. “We have come to the culmination of years of work, thought and investment by the city along with City Council, the mayor and the citizens sitting in this room tonight to really spur an effort of growth in the Old Town area.
“After an awful lot of work and a number of years, we have come to the point now where we’ve got that opportunity to really redevelop the Old Town area in a way that we’ve not had before.”
On Sept. 3, 2019, city council awarded a planning contract to Ash+Lime for the Old Town Mixed Use District Redevelopment Plan. The following September, council received an update on the redevelopment plan from Ash+Lime showing what the area could look like in the very near future.
Then on Feb. 1, of this year, City Council conducted a public hearing and passed the first reading of Ordinance No. 2257 that establishes zoning regulations within the Leisure and Entertainment District Boundary.
The ordinance contains the following:
• Created within the Unified Development Ordinance the LED within the OT-2 Mixed Use District.
• Requires a special use permit for any business wishing to manufacture, sell, or allow consumption of otherwise prohibited alcoholic beverages.
• Prohibits bars, cabarets, lounges, saloons, and nightclubs within the LED.
• Created district requirements for breweries, wineries, brewpubs and distilleries within the LED.
• Created maximum hours of operation within the LED and creates a temporary event permit process for businesses to hold events outside the regulated hours.
“The vision of the city is that this is not a place for bars,” Wright continued. “This is not a place for bad things to happen.
“This is a place for families. It’s a place for people to have businesses. We think in terms of places like Fredericksburg where you can go and have a glass of wine without having to buy a meal, you can have an adult beverage in these open spaces.”
Special election early voting will be held April 25-29 from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. and May 2-3 from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Portland Community Center, 2000 Billy G. Webb Dr. in Portland.
The special election will be held Saturday, May 7, from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. at the same location.
The ballot will feature a simple ballot, titled Proposition A, that will have two boxes, one for and on against the ordinance changes.
Wright also explained that the Old Town project would support revenue growth as the appraised value of that area is less than 50 cents on the dollar per acre.
“This is our return on investment,” Wright said. “Cities work a lot like a business, we look at how much we’re investing in an area, how much we’re investing in the city and what we’re able to provide our citizens with that investment.
“So it’s important to do things to revitalize that area just like any business would. You’ve got a part of your business that’s not doing very well, you focus on that part of the business. You try to increase it and enhance it. And that’s what we’re doing here tonight.”
Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow added, “This has been something that we have talked about, it was a vision of mine and working with consultants as we started this project, they said, ‘You don’t realize what a diamond in the rough you have in the Old Town area.’
“We have a real opportunity to transform this area and I’m so excited.”
