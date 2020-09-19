CORPUS CHRISTI – Last week the American Red Cross received a much needed crucial disaster relief grant of $50,000 from Phillips 66 in response to severe flooding and wind damage caused by Hurricane Hanna which struck the coast on July 25.
While originally Hanna was tracking to hit San Patricio County directly, the storm veered away, but not all coastal cities were as lucky.
In South Padre Island it left wind damage and flooding in its wake, which impacted homes from Port Lavaca in Calhoun County all the way west to Falcon Heights in Starr County.
The Red Cross and their partners immediately responded with more than 390 volunteers and provided more than 1,600 overnight shelter stays, served more than 47,400 meals and snacks, distributed more than 20,500 relief items, made more than 3,700 client care contacts and assessed more than 4,500 homes to help people begin the recovery process.
Unfortunately, hurricane season is far from over. The donation comes as recovering Gulf Coast residents watch severe weather disturbances forming every day in the Atlantic, with surely more named storms to come.
“Disaster preparedness, response and recovery take a team effort, and we’re glad we are able to support the American Red Cross following the damages caused by Hurricane Hanna,” Phillips 66 Area Supervisor for Midstream Operations Ron Grandstaff said. “Our core values are safety, honor and commitment, and living up to those values includes being a good neighbor to those who live and work near our operations.
American Red Cross of the Coastal Bend Executive Director and San Pat resident Alex Garcia said, “We are incredibly grateful to have a corporate partner like Phillips 66 who is committed to supporting our mission.
“We rely on our partners to deliver help and hope when people need it the most, and this tremendously generous gift shows the dedication they have for the communities we serve.”
To learn more about the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast, follow us on Twitter and Facebook @RedCrossTXGC or visit redcross.org/local/texas/gulf-coast.html.
Paul Gonzales is a reporter at The News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or by email at pgonzales@mysoutex.com.