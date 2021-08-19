The Indian Point Pier project first kicked off in 2012 with a facility study of the old concession stand which hasn’t been opened for years. In 2015, the city of Portland looked to rehab or replace the building before hiring Richter Architects to create a plan for the site. Once the design was approved for the pavilion, the decision was made to demolish the old structure.
Earlier this summer, the project went out for bids and, last week, the Portland City Council made a decision to hire Beecroft Construction. They estimate their pre-construction phase services at $15,000, construction phase services at $30,000 and general conditions are estimated to be $17,950 monthly.
But that won’t come out of taxpayers’ pockets.
“We sent out the project for bid for construction-manager-at-risk (CMAR) and because of the specialized nature of the construction,” Portland Deputy City Manager Brian DeLatte told city council members, “there’s a very limited number of subcontractors in the region that have experienced doing the type of work that’s being proposed at Indian Point, as well as some of the specialized scheduling requirements that are going to be needed on this particular job.
“Based on the evaluation criteria outlined in the request for proposal, city staff recommends that the city council authorize the city manager to execute an agreement with Beecroft Construction Inc.”
DeLatte said Beecroft would begin the pre-construction immediately which includes preparing subcontractor selection and shop drawings. He said the company will return in September with the final price for the project. That construction company is also building the new Port of Corpus Christi administration building and did the renovations to the Portland Community Center.
Beecroft Construction, Inc. Vice President and Project Manager Mike Munoz said, “I think everybody is familiar with this beautiful project and Beecroft Construction is so honored and so pleased to be able to be a part of it, we’re very happy to be here.
“Like every project it’s going to be a phased construction, so we’ll have a demolition phase, we’ll have some underground utilities that we have to run and then we’ll have the actual construction of the project.”
He said the first thing the company will do is asphalt and paving work for the base of the new pavilion and any other areas that need to be fixed which he said they estimate to take seven days. After that they will demolish the concession stand which should take about three weeks.
They are also planning to create more parking if that separate project is approved.
After demo, they will run electrical and water lines underground which is expected to take about two weeks.
Phase two of the actual construction will be putting in the actual base for the pavilion and the pavilion itself.
“The purpose of doing it in phases like this is because we want to keep the existing pier opened up as soon as possible,” Munoz said. “So during construction of phase one, we think we can open that existing pier to the public about a month prior to the completion of the overall project.
“They’ll have an area for parking there at the top, they’ll have access ramp access via the boardwalk as well as stair access via the boardwalk, and that will connect everybody to the existing pier.
“We think that’s going to be the best way to accomplish that and open up that pier to the public.”
He’s expecting phase two to take about 85 days to complete with the pier being closed for about three of those months.
“It’s clearly an inconvenience but I know Beecroft has gone to great lengths to make sure that they phase this, just like the community center, to minimize that impact on our fishermen who are going out there,” Portland City Manager Randy Wright said.
He added that this project is being funded through a combination of hotel occupancy tax funds and some venue funds with the possibility of some private contributions to the project.
No ad valorem taxes are being used for the project.
