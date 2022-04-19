Things are getting a little crazy this year at the Sinton High School theater department with their new production of “Play On!”. Under the direction of Dawn Stubblefield, the theater production of one of their wackiest plays is opening soon and she can’t wait for everyone to see it.
So what’s so special about this production?
“My cast and crew,” Stubblefield said. “They have gone through some of the craziest things we can think of and done some of the most bizarre stuff Mrs. Stubblefield can put in her brain and they just make it happen.
“They have been real troopers.”
She said the production is about a play that goes wrong and they have incorporated things that have actually happened in rehearsals and other productions to lend a realness to how putting on a play actually is. Stubblefield said that those with a background in theater will really get a kick out of some aspects the play incorporates as well.
“When things go wrong, this cast has learned how to just completely roll with it and make it work,” Stubblefield added. “When we competed at district, they went really, really wrong, and my cast just rolled with it. No one knew but us that things went wrong.
“But this cast has made this show and they have just jumped right in and have just decided to just have the most fun with it.
“They’re the ones that make this special.”
Earlier in the year Stubblefield did a children’s play titled “Revenge of the Space Pandas” which got some of her new students ready for anything she would throw their way.
The play was also a chance for the theater department to give back to the community because it used it to gather toys for the Sinton Police Department. Anyone in high school that wanted to watch the play had to bring a toy and the play ended up collecting more than 500 toys which were given throughout the community.
“It can’t be all about us, we have to do something to be a part of the community.”
Stubblefield taught theater, speech and debate from 1997 until 2002 then returned in 2005 and just taught English before taking over the theater department four years ago. During that time she’s had some ups and downs.
She said in 2020 they lost the district competition right before the COVID pandemic shut down the schools.
“So I think that was the universe’s way of going, ‘They didn’t do well, we have to shut everything down,’” she joked. “That’s kind of how we tell the story anyway.”
Stubblefield has taken her theater group to bi-district titles and garnered a handful of individual awards over the years and is looking to make a district championship run with this new play.
“I’m really proud of this show,” Stubblefield said. “I’m really proud of how my students have stuck with it and really went ‘Okay, everyone’s all in, we’re all going to do weird stuff.’
“Even my theater arts students that aren’t in the play have jumped in and helped paint props and done all sorts of things to carry this production through to the end.
“This has been really a true labor of love between my theatre arts class and my theatre production team.”
“Play On!” will be performed for Sinton ISD on April 14 during the day then for the parents that night at 7 p.m. for free.
While Stubblefield will be seeing some students she’s taught over her four years back leaving in a few weeks, she said she knows while it will be bittersweet, they have all had fun and she looks forward to what they will become in the future.
But she wanted to thank a group of people that, while under the radar most of the time, really make a production like this possible.
“I appreciate all the parents that brought the kids early and let the kids stay late,” she said. “The ones that jumped in to donate snacks or water or anything. It’s those parents that are the unsung heroes.
“We couldn’t have done it without them.”
