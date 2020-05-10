PORTLAND – It’s been a long and lonely few weeks for nursing home residents all over the nation since they’ve been closed to visitors to keep COVID-19 out of facilities.
But last Thursday, the residents of Portland’s Pavilion Assisted Living facility received a special visit from a lot of special people.
The Pavilion organized a parade for residents’ family members and members of the community who just wanted to raise their spirits and show them that even though they are secluded they are definitely not alone.
Leading the parade caravan was Patty Carver and her brother who were tying down a banner that read, “Mimi, we love you!”
“They’re having a family parade for my mom and the other residents in the Pavilion Assisted Living because they have been locked down forever,” Carver said. “My mother is one of the residents that can still read and see the TV but she misses seeing people and talking to people.
“When they go to the dining room they have to sit in separate tables and there’s also no touching. For older people a hug or a pat on the back or shoulder is important and they can’t do that.
“So Pavilion did this to lift their spirits — and ours, too.”
Vicki Krebs and her son Matt were waiting in the parade line decorating their SUV, eager to see her mother, before the parade started.
“I think this is awesome, they needed something like this,” Vicki said. “We can’t go in and see them or anything and that makes it real hard on everyone. I saw somebody in Corpus Christi do this and we thought it was pretty neat.”
Pavilion Assisted Living Executive Director Cheryl Longwell said, fighting back tears, “They’re getting so depressed, and it’s time to see their families. And even just a little bit — a sight, anything.”
Longwell said she understands how hard it has been for the residents of the facility so they just decided to pick a date and put on a parade.
“Families drop stuff off at the doors and they might see them in dining room or they might not,” she added. “They wait from afar and it’s so heart wrenching.
“So that was my big reason I wanted them to at least be able to see their families, even when they couldn’t touch. At least they could see that we’re doing the best that we can to take care of their loved ones.
“I think everybody pretty much got to see somebody and that makes a big difference.”